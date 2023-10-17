4 Signs Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd's Marriage Wouldn't Last

We all know that personal and professional struggles can have a major effect on someone's relationship. Since 2020, Morris has spoken out in defense of COVID-19 safety, the "Black Lives Matter" movement, and transgender rights. Her views and politics have left her feeling attacked and ostracized by the country music industry. She spoke out about how she's asked to be excluded from country music award shows and even implied that she's leaving county music entirely. Ultimately, she said, that she "can't participate in a lot of" the country music world now, adding, "I'm kind of just doing my own thing. Come with me if you please; everyone's welcome," per the New York Times Popcast Podcast.

Receiving backlash when speaking out about equal rights clearly had an effect on her, and it likely took a toll on her marriage, as well. On September 20, 2023, Ryan Hurd took to Instagram to defend his then-wife in the last post he made before their split. "She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," his caption about Morris began. He added, "I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s*** kicked out of her by the internet. I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."