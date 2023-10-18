The Real Meaning Behind Mitski's My Love Mine All Mine

Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine" entered the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart shortly after its September 2023 release on the album "The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We." The song peaked at No.1 after hundreds of thousands of posts on TikTok used a snippet of the chorus. Mitski is known for creating beautiful, heart-wrenching music, and this song is no exception.

In the singer's "Behind The Song" video for "My Love Mine All Mine," Mitski explained the inspiration behind the song. She realized that she doesn't truly own anything because things can't last forever, and neither can people. Mitski brainstormed trying to figure out if there is something she has that she always will have.

The answer was not something physical but rather something abstract: love. The songwriter said, "And [love is] mine for as long as I want it. For as long as I don't give it up or let the world take it from me." Mitski continued to say that loving outshines any other accomplishments, adding, "To love is truly the best and most beautiful thing I ever did. ... So I wanted to write a song about how I wish that when I die, I could at least leave all this love behind in the world."