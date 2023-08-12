The Real Meaning Behind Zayn's Song Love Like This

Zayn Malik, once a member of the boy band One Direction and now a solo act, released a new single in late July 2023. The track, titled "Love Like This," describes finding a passionate love you don't want to let go of or lose. The song was produced by Jon Bellion and The Monsters & Strangerz and written by Malik, Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, and Jordan K. Johnson.

"Love Like This" is the first song Malik released after joining Mercury Records. He was dropped by RCA Records in 2021 due to his unruly behavior, which was announced around the same time the alleged fight between Malik and Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid happened.

In "Love Like This," the opening verse's lyrics show the narrator, or Malik himself, complimenting his love interest and how he loves their attitude and the support they provide. In the pre-chorus, Malik expresses his deep devotion to his muse and how badly he needs them: "You are the, you are the crown / I just wanna take your time and / Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead / If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby."