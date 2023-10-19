Signs Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Has Bad Blood With Taylor Swift

Ever since football player Travis Kelce spoke about attending an Eras Tour concert on his podcast, rumors about a potential romance between him and music legend Taylor Swift have been running wild. Things certainly seem to be heating up between the pair, as they've been spotted getting cozy during a Kansas City afterparty and holding hands in New York City. While romance may be budding for the potential couple, bad blood is seemingly brewing elsewhere.

In the wake of this courtship gossip, Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has been receiving a lot of media attention, with outlets and Swifties alike theorizing about potentially hard feelings between the sports journalist and Swift. This speculation was prompted by reports that Nicole, who's also known for being a model and social media influencer, unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram.

Other than that, an open letter that Nicole shared on social media reveals some insight into the massive amount of negative attention she's been receiving in the wake of her ex's new romance. Even if the model doesn't harbor any ill will towards Swift, we wouldn't blame her for having bad blood with the Swifties right now.