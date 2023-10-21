Thandiwe Newton's Daughter Nico Parker Has Grown Up To Be As Gorgeous As Her Mother

When 18-year-old Nico Parker walked the red carpet for the premiere of "The Last of Us" wearing a neon yellow chiffon, deep-V Valentino gown, she looked beautiful in her own right. But the family resemblance to her mother Thandiwe Newton was undeniable.

While it may seem obvious to people looking at Nico Parker and her mother, Parker has said that she doesn't really see it herself. In an interview in 2019 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for Parker's first film role in Tim Burton's "Dumbo," when Colbert said the two looked alike, Parker said: "I get told that a lot. I don't see it." While it would make sense that Parker sees herself as different from her mother, for the rest of us, we definitely see the resemblance — particularly in the cheekbones and the smile complete with dimples.

Touchingly, Parker revealed to Colbert that Newton gave her some posing advice for the red carpet. And considering how much they look alike (at least to us, anyway), what works for mom will probably work well for her daughter. And while Parker may not think she looks just like her mom, she definitely sees Newton as a role model.