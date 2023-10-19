The Unlikely Ex Who Helped Amber Heard's Acting Career After Her Johnny Depp Drama

While Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's complicated court battle is finally over, the drama continues. Following their high-profile split, Heard faced apparent blacklisting in Hollywood, which obviously jeopardized her acting career. However, an unexpected ally, tech magnate and Heard's ex, Elon Musk, played a crucial role in supporting her during this difficult time.

As a reminder, Heard and Depp got divorced in 2017, but all hell broke loose when the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued Heard for defamation in 2019, in response to her 2018 op-ed on domestic abuse in The Washington Post. The actor then countersued him, and the highly publicized courtroom proceedings turned Heard into one of the most vilified figures globally.

Before the defamation lawsuit was set in motion, Heard starred as Mera in DC's "Aquaman," and despite having a contractual agreement, she almost lost her role in the sequel due to the drama surrounding her divorce from Depp. Musk's intervention played a pivotal role in ensuring Heard's continued participation in the project, and his help extended beyond saving her career.