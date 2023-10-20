Donald Trump Jr.'s Halloween Candy Controversy Explained

Socialism has been a hot-button word for Republicans for some time now, and it is often brought into the conversation when politicians are discussing subsidized healthcare or other types of social safety nets like food stamps. For instance, in 2020, then-President Donald Trump promised crowds in his State of the Union speech that he would "never let socialism destroy healthcare," even though the U.S. already has partially socialized healthcare with programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

Nonetheless, the Trumps are quick to jump on any chance to denounce socialism in any form, and on Halloween 2017, Donald Trump Jr., who has five children, posted a sweet photo of his daughter Chloe to social media. In the photo, the then-three-year-old Chloe was wearing a police costume and holding up her bucket of Halloween candy. The caption read, "I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never to early to teach her about socialism."

The photo garnered an immediate and overwhelming response, but not all of the replies were what Trump Jr. was likely hoping for at the time. While some comments pointed out the mixup of his use of "to" instead of "too," many others called out something about trick-or-treating that Trump Jr. seemed not to have considered before posting: going door-to-door happily accepting "handouts" from neighbors is actually pretty socialist, if you think about it.