Diamond Pro: Good Bones Star Tad Starsiak's Ring For Anna Spiars Is Their Boldest Design Yet
HGTV's "Good Bones" started out featuring the work of the mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk as they flipped houses and revitalized neighborhoods in Indianapolis with their company Two Chicks and a Hammer. Sadly the show has come to a close after eight seasons, but it went out with a bang. Tad Starsiak, Mina's younger brother, is the project manager for Two Chicks and a Hammer, and the last episode of the show was all about the renovation of a house for Tad and his girlfriend Anna Spiars.
Viewers got more than just a fantastic home renovation in the finale, they also got to see Tad propose to Spiars in the new house. It looks like Spiars was completely surprised after Tad said, "I think this is going to be your favorite spot," and then he got down on one knee and proposed. And the ring he used was an absolute stunner!
We got to see a close up of the ring after their engagement in June thanks to an Instagram post, so to see the actual moment that he presented it to Spiars was amazing. And we got the down-low on just how special the custom engagement ring really is from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.
Anna Spiars engagement ring is striking and symbolic
In the season finale of "Good Bones," we got to see how the tastes and likes of Tad Starsiak and Anna Spiars were reflected in their house, and we also get to see their personalities shine through in Spiars' engagement ring. "This custom ring is full of character with its beautiful diamonds and intricate detailing. This artistic couple is not afraid to create a unique, bold design that has personal meaning," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told us.
"Anna's exquisite three-stone ring features an emerald cut center stone with two emerald cuts flanking either side," Fried noted. And the choice of three diamonds is significant, because, as Fried told us, "Three-stone rings represent a couple's past, present, and future together." It's not just the stones that make the ring special and unique for Fried, "The yellow gold prongs and band add contrast and visual interest to the design."
While the most important thing about an engagement ring is its meaning to the couple, but, we'll be honest, we want to know the details when it comes to carats and cost. Fried obliged our curiosity: "The center diamond looks to be 3 carats, and I'd estimate the ring's value to be $100,000, if not more." Impressive! Well, whatever it costs, the most important thing is that they look like they're happy together, and we wish them all the best!