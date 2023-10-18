Diamond Pro: Good Bones Star Tad Starsiak's Ring For Anna Spiars Is Their Boldest Design Yet

HGTV's "Good Bones" started out featuring the work of the mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk as they flipped houses and revitalized neighborhoods in Indianapolis with their company Two Chicks and a Hammer. Sadly the show has come to a close after eight seasons, but it went out with a bang. Tad Starsiak, Mina's younger brother, is the project manager for Two Chicks and a Hammer, and the last episode of the show was all about the renovation of a house for Tad and his girlfriend Anna Spiars.

Viewers got more than just a fantastic home renovation in the finale, they also got to see Tad propose to Spiars in the new house. It looks like Spiars was completely surprised after Tad said, "I think this is going to be your favorite spot," and then he got down on one knee and proposed. And the ring he used was an absolute stunner!

We got to see a close up of the ring after their engagement in June thanks to an Instagram post, so to see the actual moment that he presented it to Spiars was amazing. And we got the down-low on just how special the custom engagement ring really is from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.