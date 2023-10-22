Christopher Reeve's Son, Will Reeve, Has Grown Up To Be His Late Father's Twin
Will Reeve, son of the legendary Christopher Reeve, is dedicated to upholding his father's legacy in every aspect. Will has grown up to be a disability advocate and his dad's twin.
Christopher Reeve, renowned for portraying the titular role of Superman in the 1978 movie, had a remarkable career. Starring in four "Superman" movies, Christopher was acclaimed as one of the best casting choices for the 1978 movie. His talents extended to directing and writing, and he transitioned into activism after a life-altering horseback riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down.
Despite being a skilled equestrian, Christopher Reeve faced a catastrophic fall that severely damaged his spine, confining him to a wheelchair and leaving him unable to breathe on his own. Defying grim predictions from doctors, he lived for almost a decade, succumbing to cardiac arrest in 2004 at the age of 52. Prior to his passing, he emerged as a fierce advocate for those living with disabilities. "I refuse to allow a disability to determine how I live my life," the star told The L.A. Times in 1996.
Christopher's wife, Dana Reeve, who succumbed to cancer in 2006, and his three children continued his humanitarian legacy after his passing. Among the Reeve children, Will especially garners attention for not only continuing the family's philanthropic efforts but also for bearing a striking resemblance to his late father.
Will Reeve used his good looks for a different kind of public presence
While Will Reeve dabbled in acting as a child, appearing in television movies "In the Gloaming" and "The Brooke Ellison Story," his professional trajectory took a different route compared to that of his famous father, despite sharing his good looks. Will opted for a media presence in journalism, carving a niche for himself as an ESPN commentator and ABC news anchor. Simultaneously, he has fully embraced his late parents' philanthropic endeavors, holding a position as a board member of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.
Although Will's professional pursuits may not directly align with his activism, he sometimes manages to intertwine the two. In a notable instance in May 2023, he covered the groundbreaking medical progress of Gert-Jan Oskam on Good Morning America. Oskam, who had been paralyzed from the waist down due to a motorcycle accident, regained the ability to walk, thanks to an implanted AI chip that translates his thoughts into movement.
In his hosting segment, Will remarked with honor, "If I can be a proud son for a moment, you can draw a straight line from [my father's] advocacy to developments like today." He went on to emphasize that Christopher Reeve "would be the first in line to sign up for this procedure." Clearly, Christopher's son shares much more than his physical appearance; Will shares his heart.
Christopher Reeve's altruistic nature is mirrored in Will Reeve
Not only does Will Reeve look like his late father's twin, but he lives his life in honor of him. While he most likely won't be taking on the role of Clark Kent anytime soon (even though he easily could), Will is dedicated to making his parents proud. In a 2016 interview with the New York Post, he noted, "Everything I do, I try to honor my parents' legacy. I want to keep their names alive." This sentiment was palpable as he geared up for his first marathon, aiming to raise funds for his parents' foundation.
Will was only two years old when his father Christopher Reeve was left paralyzed, and merely a teenager when he lost both of his parents in the span of 18 months. The profound impact of such a traumatic experience at a young age likely played a significant role in his decision to carry forward their humanitarian work. Founded by Christopher and Dana Reeve in the aftermath of Christopher's life-altering accident, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injuries and enhancing the quality of life for those affected by paralysis and their families.
Despite the challenges posed by his father's condition, Will reminisced about his happy childhood in a candid 2016 interview with People. "My parents did such a good job of staying true to their values that I never felt deprived of a normal childhood," he revealed.