Christopher Reeve's Son, Will Reeve, Has Grown Up To Be His Late Father's Twin

Will Reeve, son of the legendary Christopher Reeve, is dedicated to upholding his father's legacy in every aspect. Will has grown up to be a disability advocate and his dad's twin.

Christopher Reeve, renowned for portraying the titular role of Superman in the 1978 movie, had a remarkable career. Starring in four "Superman" movies, Christopher was acclaimed as one of the best casting choices for the 1978 movie. His talents extended to directing and writing, and he transitioned into activism after a life-altering horseback riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite being a skilled equestrian, Christopher Reeve faced a catastrophic fall that severely damaged his spine, confining him to a wheelchair and leaving him unable to breathe on his own. Defying grim predictions from doctors, he lived for almost a decade, succumbing to cardiac arrest in 2004 at the age of 52. Prior to his passing, he emerged as a fierce advocate for those living with disabilities. "I refuse to allow a disability to determine how I live my life," the star told The L.A. Times in 1996.

Christopher's wife, Dana Reeve, who succumbed to cancer in 2006, and his three children continued his humanitarian legacy after his passing. Among the Reeve children, Will especially garners attention for not only continuing the family's philanthropic efforts but also for bearing a striking resemblance to his late father.