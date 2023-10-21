The Stunning Transformation Of Reba McEntire

What images come to mind when someone mentions the Queen of Country Music? For most, it's big red hair and an unmistakable Oklahoma twang. It's a woman who, in her 68th year, has yet to slow down. She also has three Grammys, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, multiple Country Music Association Awards, and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame tucked quietly away in her sequined pocket.

Reba McEntire — singer, songwriter, actor, humanitarian, philanthropist, and mother — carries each title with elegance and down-home charm. Unpretentious and unfailingly polite, the image she portrays is not typically one you might associate with a hardscrabble life. But McEntire will be the first to admit she's had to work hard to get to where she is today. As she told Garden & Gun Magazine, "when I'm up on the stage, my job is to entertain those folks who've paid their hard-earned money to be there in that arena, auditorium, wherever we are. I take it very seriously: It's their time that I am taking up, and so when I'm on the stage, my attention is to them 100%."

Of course, it helps that McEntire spent her early years on a working cattle ranch in the little Oklahoma town of Chockie. "When you were told to do something, you did it — no back talk — you just did it," she said in that same interview. And do it she has, accomplishing more in 50 years than most accomplish in an entire lifetime.