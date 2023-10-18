General Hospital Alum William deVry Joins Stars Of Lifetime's 2023 Christmas Movies
After leaving "General Hospital" in 2020, fan-favorite William deVry has had a few episodic TV gigs, including "NCIS: Los Angeles" and the reboot of "Quantum Leap." Fans were excited when, on September 29, he announced on Instagram that he would be appearing in the upcoming Lifetime holiday film, "Christmas at the Chalet," which is part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" slate of films. Lifetime jumped into the 2023 holiday film extravaganza when it announced that 1980s soap divas would be teaming up for "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas," and now its full lineup for this season has been released. Lifetime's Christmas slate also has a cavalcade of stars including Loni Anderson, Tatyana Ali, Buddy Valastro, Corey Sevier, and Paniz Zade.
In "Chalet," former "Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher plays Lex, an ex-television host who's starting a new chapter in her life. She's been getting a great amount of followers on social media, and her posts are inspiring people. Due to a mix-up with her reservations, she ends up sharing the chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his girlfriend. In order to remain there, she volunteers to do some work, all the while chronicling everything she does for her fans. Sparks fly when she meets Eric (deVry) and is charmed by him and his precocious daughter, Aurelie (Mila Jones). This heartwarming film premieres at 8 p.m. on November 25 PT/ET.
Other soap stars join Lifetime's holiday films
Lucie Guest, director of "Christmas at the Chalet," has quite a few credits under her belt, including "Orphan Black," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and "Creepshow," while writer Julia Cranney has worked on shows such as "EastEnders" and "Falling for the Manny." From the film's trailer, it looks like Teri Hatcher and William deVry have great chemistry, and he's not the only soap star that will be in the Lifetime holiday films. Vivica A. Fox, who played Carmen Silva on "Days of Our Lives," and Jackée Harry — who currently plays Paulina Price on "Days" — star in "A Christmas Intern." In it, Harry plays a mother who ends up interning at her daughter's online business, creating all kinds of awkward moments, and premieres on December 16 at 10 p.m.
Some of the other films in the lineup include: "Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees," starring Kathryn Davis and Olivier Renaud, premiering on November 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET; "Mistletoe Match," which debuts December 3 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and stars Elena Juatco and Ryan Bruce; and "A Cowboy Christmas Romance" with Jana Kramer and Adam Senn arrives December 9 at 8 p.m PT/ET. For those seeking to add a little darkness to their holiday celebrations, the thriller "Silent Night, Fatal Night" debuts on December 7, at 8 p.m. PT/ET. starring Alex Camacho, and Matthew Pohlkamp.
There are a lot more holiday films on Lifetime's schedule, and we're looking forward to all of their Christmas cheer!