General Hospital Alum William deVry Joins Stars Of Lifetime's 2023 Christmas Movies

After leaving "General Hospital" in 2020, fan-favorite William deVry has had a few episodic TV gigs, including "NCIS: Los Angeles" and the reboot of "Quantum Leap." Fans were excited when, on September 29, he announced on Instagram that he would be appearing in the upcoming Lifetime holiday film, "Christmas at the Chalet," which is part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" slate of films. Lifetime jumped into the 2023 holiday film extravaganza when it announced that 1980s soap divas would be teaming up for "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas," and now its full lineup for this season has been released. Lifetime's Christmas slate also has a cavalcade of stars including Loni Anderson, Tatyana Ali, Buddy Valastro, Corey Sevier, and Paniz Zade.

In "Chalet," former "Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher plays Lex, an ex-television host who's starting a new chapter in her life. She's been getting a great amount of followers on social media, and her posts are inspiring people. Due to a mix-up with her reservations, she ends up sharing the chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his girlfriend. In order to remain there, she volunteers to do some work, all the while chronicling everything she does for her fans. Sparks fly when she meets Eric (deVry) and is charmed by him and his precocious daughter, Aurelie (Mila Jones). This heartwarming film premieres at 8 p.m. on November 25 PT/ET.