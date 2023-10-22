Liam Neeson's Heartbreaking Final Moments With His Late Wife Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson has had his share of heartbreaking blows in his love life, but none are quite as tragic as how he lost his wife.

The prolific actor faced an extraordinary challenge in 2009 when his wife, fellow actor Natasha Richardson, suddenly died. The "Parents Trap" star was on vacation at a Canadian ski resort with one of her and Neeson's sons when tragedy struck. While attempting the beginner's slope, she fell and suffered a head injury. Although she initially appeared to be fine, the actress was pronounced dead just two days after the accident (via ABC News).

At the time of her death, Neeson's publicist released the following statement: "Liam Neeson, his sons and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time." The actor didn't discuss the details of his final moments with his wife until five years later. In a 2014 appearance on "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper, Neeson finally revealed what he was forced to tell his wife as she lay in the hospital bed.