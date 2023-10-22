The Stunning Transformation Of Anitta

For Brazilian pop sensation Anitta, who was born Larissa de Macedo Machado, trailblazing the global market with her infectious rhythms and full-bodied dance moves is a typical day — but also a path that took a lot of calculation. "When I'm onstage shaking my ass or showing my body, I'm not thinking about [being sexual]," she told Allure in 2021. "I'm thinking about freedom. Because all I want is for people to be free to be whoever they want to be without judgment. And the way my brain works is like, if I push the limits, if sometimes I go one step too far, that's how I break down the wall."

Though Machado makes the differences between Larissa and Anitta quite clear, it was the image of the invented Anitta — a bold, sensual, carefree singer — with whom audiences fell in love. Bringing forth all of the cultural spice of her native Brazil, Anitta represents her home country beautifully, often connecting to fans with relatable songs like "Girl From Rio," and "Funk Rave," which is a nod to Brazilian funk music. Her 2021 hit "Envolver" skyrocketed the charts, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day in 2022, as well as making Anitta the first Brazilian singer to reach No. 1 on Spotify.

But like many of the greatest artists in history, Anitta came from humble beginnings and had to work hard for success. Here, we're taking a closer look at the stunning transformation of Anitta.