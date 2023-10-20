Arnold Schwarzenegger Wasn't The Most Easy-Going Dad With Son Patrick

During an interview with People, Patrick Schwarzenegger once remarked, "I couldn't ask for a better parent duo," and he meant it. The up-and-comer likes to joke about his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger's, acting skills. Still, when Patrick told Arnold that he wanted to follow in his footsteps, the former bodybuilder couldn't have been happier or more supportive. However, things weren't always this peaceful between the father and son duo because Arnold used some harsh parenting tactics to get Patrick in line.

Many of the "Predator" star's parenting choices boiled down to how he grew up. While his own children were born into privilege, Arnold had a tragic childhood where he often struggled to survive. Until he joined the local gym at 15, Arnold didn't understand what a shower was because his family had no access to clean water and would wash themselves using rags. When he got admitted to the hospital for measles, as a child, Arnold noticed his roommate was eating a banana, something he had never tried.

So, when he discarded the peel by his bed, Arnold tried it and found it was one of the tastiest things he had ever experienced. The former bodybuilder might've bulked up on protein later, but when he was young, his family barely ever ate meat because it was simply too expensive. As a result, Arnold was disciplined to survive, and he wanted to pass that value on to his kids. In a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interview, he shared, "For the way I grew up, I was lenient. But I think for American standards, [I was] probably strict."