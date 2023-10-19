What We're Hoping For From Rena Sofer's General Hospital Return As Lois

Back in 1993, Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) got bored with being a businessman, took on the moniker "Eddie Maine," and pursued a rock-and-roll career. He was discovered by music promoter Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), she became his manager, and the two eventually got married. However, it wasn't until after they'd made it official that she learned his true identity, causing their relationship to get rocky (although they did have a child named Brook Lynn Quartermaine). Lois and their daughter eventually left Port Charles as a result.

Fast forward to the present day where Ned (now Ned Quartermaine) recently fell and hit his head, waking up later believing he was actually Eddie Maine, with no memories of his former life. Fans immediately clamored for Lois' return to set him straight, particularly since Sofer had exited her role as Quinn Fuller on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in August 2022. On the October 11, 2023 episode of "General Hospital," Lois did indeed return to Port Charles and the viewers couldn't have been more excited to see her.

In an October 17 interview on "GMA3," the soap star discussed her long-awaited return. "It's definitely been an interesting experience," she remarked. "I mean, there's been part, 'Oh my God, what's happening?' and, 'I haven't been here in 27 years.' And then there's the other part which is, 'Oh! I know this person [Lois].'" Sofer also quipped "It was so easy getting back into Lois' nails, so to speak," referencing the fact that fans always loved her artfully done talons.