Whatever Happened To General Hospital's Lois Cerullo?

With the return of Ned Quartermaine's (Wally Kurth) alter ego "Eddie Maine" on "General Hospital," it was only a matter of time before fans started recalling the times when Lois Cerullo (originated by Rena Sofer, then Lesli Kay) first arrived in Port Charles with the rockstar. With these memories fresh in their mind, fans wondered if the soap planned on reuniting the star-crossed lovers.

When Rena Sofer originated Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital" in 1993, she was blown away by a band member named Eddie Maine, unaware that he was actually Ned Quartermaine. Ned and Lois fell in love and got married despite the fact that Ned was keeping her in the dark about who he really was. When she moved with him to Port Charles, Lois settled in and started up a recording company with Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil). When she found out that Ned was also married to Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans), Lois broke up with him, but not before revealing herself to Katherine as Ned's other wife. Ned eventually won Lois back, but their relationship was anything but smooth sailing from there.