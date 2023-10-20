Who Is Country Singer Morgan Wade?

Morgan Wade is a country musician who's been writing songs since childhood. As she told Wonderland magazine, Wade learned how to play the violin at seven and then later switched to the guitar. She didn't officially start her music career until college when the Virginia native formed a band to catch the attention of an ex-boyfriend that she'd dumped.

"It would either p**s him off or get him back," Wade told Rolling Stone, "either one." The latter obviously came true, and Wade, some bandmates from Craigslist, and said boyfriend formed a band. Morgan Wade and The Stepbrothers released an album in 2018 called "Puppets with My Heart," and in 2021, Wade released her solo debut, "Reckless." Guitarist Sadler Vaden helped produce the record, which isn't constricted to just one musical genre.

Although Wade grew up listening to a lot of bluegrass thanks to her hometown of Floyd, she doesn't put her own music in a box. "I have a country accent, so everyone assumes that I'll just sing country music, but I like to do a lot more than that," she explained. "I just want to play whatever I want to play, and right now, that happens to be more like rock music or pop music." But Wade has generated headlines for an entirely different reason.