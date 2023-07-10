A Complete History Of Kyle Richards' Relationship With Mauricio Umansky
As the only remaining original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards has weathered the drama on 12 seasons of Bravo's hit franchise. While many of her co-stars' marriages have failed, her union with Mauricio Umansky appeared to remain solid. During the course of the series, they've been seen supporting each other's business endeavors whole-heartedly, and viewers have had a front-row seat to their family life.
This week, fans of the show were delivered a bombshell when People reported that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. Even as rumors spread about the cause of the split, Kyle and Mauricio were seen celebrating Independence Day in Aspen, Colorado — their home away from home. Mauricio shared several photos and videos on Instagram that featured his family spending time together and enjoying a local parade. His caption read, in part, "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day." The photos have given the Bravoverse cause for speculation as well as hope that the likable couple will overcome any difficulties they may be experiencing.
Mauricio Umansky thought Kyle Richards was Demi Moore's sister
Before Kyle Richards gained notoriety as a reality television star, she was a successful child actress who appeared regularly on series like "Little House on the Prairie," "ER," and, "Days of Our Lives." She also had a co-starring role in the cult horror classic "Halloween" and several of its sequels alongside Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis.
Despite her fame, Mauricio Umansky did not recognize her when he approached her in 1994 at Bar One, a West Hollywood nightclub. Having been told that Kyle was Demi Moore's sister on previous occasions, he decided to shoot his shot. "I figured if I couldn't get Demi Moore, I could try to get her sister!" Mauricio told The Knot. At the time, Kyle was a 20-something divorced mom of one and engaged to Michael Tuck, a newscaster over 20 years her senior. Still, she was charmed by Mauricio. "He was just a sweet guy, and he loved my daughter. And we like to do the same things. We share the same interests and have common goals, and I think that's what really drew us together." She continued, saying, "But the most important thing to me was how he was with my oldest daughter, Farrah."
Kyle converted to Judaism for Mauricio
When Mauricio Umansky asked Kyle Richards if she'd be willing to convert to his religion, she did not hesitate. "I was raised Catholic, and though I never felt religious, I liked the sense of there being a higher power. When I started learning about Judaism, I thought, 'I connect with this,'" she told You magazine.
When it came to planning for the wedding, both freely admitted that Mauricio was not an active participant. As Kyle told The Knot, "I did absolutely nothing." Kyle reiterated, "He did absolutely nothing." She continued, saying, "He was a kid. He got the ring and then was like, 'Okay, I'm out.' ... I turned to my sisters for advice, but because it was a Jewish wedding, I really needed his parents involved, which they were." The couple said "I do" at the Bel-Air Country Club. "Everyone had to wear kippahs on their head, and my family was like, 'Wait, what's happening?' I looked over, and my brother-in-law, who's not Jewish, was in the mirror putting it on, and I was like, 'Okay, this is a first for our family.'"
Kyle and Mauricio have incorporated traditions from both of their faiths, having been filmed celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah on "RHOBH." Ultimately, she told Bravo, she's "really grateful that [she] converted."
They moved up the wedding date for a good reason
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky married in January 1996, several months earlier than they had initially planned. Kyle's eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, was 7 years old at the time. She along with several of her cousins served as flower girls, Kyle told The Knot — but there was actually another guest in the making at the time! The couple discovered that Kyle was pregnant and moved the date up from April to January so that she would still be able to fit into her wedding dress.
During the same interview with The Knot, Kyle reflected on the experience of participating in the hora, a traditional celebratory dance, with a baby on board. "I can remember thinking, 'I am so worried about people lifting me up on a chair while I'm pregnant and doing the hora.' I'm a nervous Nelly anyway, so I would've already been scared. But then I thought, 'Oh my God, I can not believe I'm doing this pregnant and being lifted into the air.'"
They welcomed three daughters together
Over the years, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcomed three daughters together. Alexia was born in 1996, Sophia was born in 2000, and Portia was born in 2008. For a time, Kyle considered having more children. "I want another baby, but I think my clock is ticking really loudly," she told Khloé Kardashian back in 2012, when she was 43. "It makes my husband nervous because he says it depends on our AMEX bill each month. Sometimes he says yes, sometimes he says no. I want another one so badly!"
Ultimately, the couple did not end up having another child, but Kyle is holding out hope for grandchildren. "I want Farrah to get married while I'm young and I can be a young grandmother," Kyle admitted to The Daily Dish in June 2021. As of this writing, Farrah has yet to walk down the aisle but she became engaged to Alex Manos in November 2021. Farrah and Alexia both work for their father's luxury real estate firm, The Agency. While Farrah is listed as a founder and agent, Alexia is an agent and a marketing specialist. Sophia has also hinted about working with the company, although she is not listed as an agent on the firm's site.
They go to Aspen 'to fall back in love'
In addition to having a fabulous home in Encino, California, the couple also owns homes in La Quinta, California, and Aspen, Colorado. Both residences have been featured on "RHOBH," and Mauricio Umansky has shared his particular fondness for Aspen — and for the time he can spend there with his wife. As he told The Knot, "We truly love to hang out together. You know, we have our house in Aspen, and it's become a real sanctuary for us. It's definitely a place that Kyle and I use to go and tune out, and while we never fall out of love, we go there to fall back in love, for lack of a different phrase. It's just a sanctuary."
However, the city became marred for Kyle Richards when the "RHOBH" cast shot there, as some major drama erupted among the women. When asked about the upheaval, she told ET, "Aspen will never be the same. Honestly, that is my little happy place, and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, let me tell you!"
Their marriage was long considered one of the strongest unions in the Bravoverse
"If you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive it all," Mauricio Umansky told ET in an interview in celebration of his and Kyle's 25-year marriage. Indeed, the couple had long been considered the epitome of a solid marriage in the Housewives universe. When drama involving her sisters consumed Kyle, the couple's bond seemed only to grow stronger. They each supported the other, personally and professionally.
In the past, Kyle and Mauricio have credited their marital success to spending quality time together, having similar values and interests, and protecting their relationship. Kyle told The Knot in 2021, "Fitness is a very big part of our lives and our relationship. We'll go hiking or paddleboarding or biking, and we really enjoy that time together. I love that he pushes me out of my comfort zone because I'm cautious. I always say that he pushes me outside my comfort zone, and I keep him safe and alive, so we're a good combo." Mauricio added that although they are both very busy, they "just try not to ever be apart." He added, "That's the bottom line."
Cheating rumors have swirled around Mauricio
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have brushed off many rumors about his alleged infidelity over the years. Shortly after the debut of "RHOBH," a story surfaced that had Mauricio paying for the services of a sex worker and transgender escort and her partner — both of whom he reportedly requested to dress up as police officers.
According to Daily Mail, then-stars of "RHOBH" Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville approached Kyle with the cheating rumors that reportedly almost prompted her to leave the show. When E! asked Lisa to corroborate the story once it came to light, she flatly denied it. "It's all utter bulls***, and I don't mind you quoting me saying that."
More recently, Mauricio and "RHOBH" castmate Dorit Kemsley sparked rumors of an affair when she gave him an intimate-looking kiss on the shoulder after sharing a group hug with him and her husband, Paul Kemsley. Former star of the show Dana Wilkey used the opportunity to stir things up by sharing a meme on her Instagram, which angered Dorit, who logged on to drag Dana in the comments. She wrote, in part, "Is something wrong with you woman?" Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You're definitely one of the thirstiest people I've ever seen, I guess it's just as simple as that?"
Kyle's friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has raised eyebrows
It's not just Mauricio Umansky who's been accused of cheating – Kyle Richards has only been the subject of such gossip. Country singer Morgan Wade is the suspected third member of the love triangle for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, they two only met in 2022 but have been spending lots of time together. "The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries," Kyle wrote in an Instagram caption on the day they met.
Since then, the two have appeared together on red carpets and are suspected of sharing matching heart-shaped tattoos. Wade's former girlfriend, "Temptation Island" alum Kady Cannon, told Page Six that while she was also confused about the women's relationship, she didn't want to speak out of turn. "The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, and that's it."
Kyle and Mauricio reportedly separated
Bravo fans barely made it through Scandoval when they woke up to news that alleged Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating after more than 27 years of marriage. For viewers of "RHOBH," there were certainly no obvious signs that anything was amiss in the couple's relationship. Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source alleged to People. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
The news was particularly shocking based on how loving and supportive the two have been during the entirety of the series' run. After celebrating their 25th anniversary, the couple shared nothing but positive vibes for their future. "[Our anniversary] means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Kyle told Bravo Insider. Mauricio also shared his enthusiasm about the couple's marriage. "Yeah, I mean, this means a lot. You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful," he shared. "And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully, it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."
They issued a joint statement about the rumors
After the firestorm of press regarding the couple's split, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram to address the situation. The poignant post appeared on both accounts. "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."
Although the couple denied that divorce was in the cards, the issue of separation was not addressed. Although they couple requested privacy, Kyle fueled the fire with a subsequent Instagram Story that was captioned, "Parting is such sweet sorrow." Tagging Aspen in the post gave mixed-message vibes. Was she sad to be leaving the city, or was she being provocative about the mysterious status of her marriage?
In yet another interesting move, Kyle was spotted with several friends at Craig's, a West Hollywood hotspot known to be teeming with paparazzi. Widely recognized for attracting a celebrity clientele (who head there specifically to be seen), the plea for privacy seems at odds with this outing.