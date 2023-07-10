A Complete History Of Kyle Richards' Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

When Mauricio Umansky asked Kyle Richards if she'd be willing to convert to his religion, she did not hesitate. "I was raised Catholic, and though I never felt religious, I liked the sense of there being a higher power. When I started learning about Judaism, I thought, 'I connect with this,'" she told You magazine.

When it came to planning for the wedding, both freely admitted that Mauricio was not an active participant. As Kyle told The Knot, "I did absolutely nothing." Kyle reiterated, "He did absolutely nothing." She continued, saying, "He was a kid. He got the ring and then was like, 'Okay, I'm out.' ... I turned to my sisters for advice, but because it was a Jewish wedding, I really needed his parents involved, which they were." The couple said "I do" at the Bel-Air Country Club. "Everyone had to wear kippahs on their head, and my family was like, 'Wait, what's happening?' I looked over, and my brother-in-law, who's not Jewish, was in the mirror putting it on, and I was like, 'Okay, this is a first for our family.'"

Kyle and Mauricio have incorporated traditions from both of their faiths, having been filmed celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah on "RHOBH." Ultimately, she told Bravo, she's "really grateful that [she] converted."