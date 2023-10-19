Margaret Qualley Is Mom Andie MacDowell's Lookalike In New Photo

Andie MacDowell has been rocking her gray hair for several years now — something she told InStyle that her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, helped her embrace by telling their mom she "looked badass." There was a time, though, when she was known for a head full of dark brunette spiral curls — a trait she's passed down to her daughter Margaret.

MacDowell established her claim to fame as a well-photographed model, and cemented her popularity when she broke into acting with films like "St. Elmo's Fire," "Sex, Lies, and Videotape," and "Groundhog Day." Qualley not only inherited her mom's model-worthy looks and acting talent but also her dad's — Paul Qualley who worked as a model once, too. MacDowell and Qualley split when Margaret was 5 years old, and she's remained close with both parents, with both attending her wedding to musician Jack Antonoff in 2023.

While both mother and daughter share fabulous mane traits, the duo have a lot more in common. The MacDowell genes seem to run particularly strong in Qualley, as evidenced by a recent outing captured by photographers. In the photo, there's no doubt that Qualley definitely takes after her mom.