Days Of Our Lives' Peter Reckell & Kristian Alfonso Name The Role That Almost Went To Tom Cruise

The long-awaited reunion of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso) on "Days of Our Lives" in April 2023 was all too brief. Fans were obviously incredibly excited for their return, and especially thrilled as Bo attempted to break free from the mind control of the diabolical Megan DiMera (Miranda Wilson). When he finally remembered his "fancy face," it was too late as his son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), thought Bo was going to kill his mom, Hope, and shot his father, landing Bo in a coma.

Now, Bo has been convalescing abroad with Hope by his side, and we haven't seen them since, dashing any possibility of a happily ever after for the super couple. Fans are still holding out hope (pun intended) that they'll return to Salem and resume their bad guy-thwarting deeds, though. Reckell and Alfonso appeared on the October 16 episode of the "Hey Dude ... The 90s Called!" podcast and, when asked about how they got on the show, Alfonso mentioned that her first role was in the TV movie "The Star Maker" with legendary actor Rock Hudson.

She went on to share that, after hiring her, "Days" wanted Alfonso to do test scenes with several potential candidates for Bo, but she avoided them due to feeling inadequate as a performer at the time. When Alfonso then mentioned that one of the actors who tested for Bo was international superstar Tom Cruise, the hosts were astounded. But Reckell claimed not to remember that fact.