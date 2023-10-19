Krista Allen Fans Aren't Happy With The Bold And The Beautiful's Revamped Opening Credits

Fans of Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" breathed a deep sigh of relief when Krista Allen joined the series in 2021. Replacing longtime daytime veteran Hunter Tylo, Allen's casting gave hope that Taylor would be utilized in a meaningful manner moving forward. With Allen behind the character, Taylor was instantly thrust into high-profile storylines, engaging in the decades-long love triangle the character had going with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

When Ridge took a brief absence from the canvas, Taylor could've easily faded into the background, but she was kept on the front burner, becoming best friends with Brooke. However, since Ridge returned to town, Taylor has been almost entirely removed from the show's featured storylines. Viewers became nervous about Allen's status with the series, but "Bold" set the record straight on Allen's status, affirming that she remained on as a key player.

Since then, Taylor's appearances on "Bold" have been far too spaced out with her most recent visit being a pop-in to see her family. She hit all the greatest hits by sparring with Brooke, flirting with Ridge, and checking in on Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) love life. However, Taylor's infrequent visits may not be ending any time soon if the recent revamp to the show's opening credits is any indication. Taylor only having one headshot in the display of faces in the intro is sending fans into a tizzy on social media.