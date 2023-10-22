Tragic Details About Katie Couric's Life

The following article mentions sexual misconduct allegations and eating disorders.

Katie Couric remains one of the most famous names in journalism. Starting her career at ABC News in Washington, she worked her way up to the highest echelons of broadcast journalism, becoming the plucky mainstay of NBC's "Today" for 15 years. Thereafter, she famously transitioned to CBS Evening News in 2006, becoming the first woman to host a primetime news show in the US.

Winning a litany of awards and a whopping $15 million a year salary to boot, she became a household name, renowned for her beaming smile and perennially optimistic outlook. But Couric's rapid rise to success is all the more impressive given the challenges she has faced in her personal life. Behind that famous grin lies immense tragedy. And the journalist is all too aware of the discordance between her Pollyanna onscreen persona and the woman behind the mask. "On TV, you are larger than life but somehow smaller, too, a neatly cropped version of who you are," she wrote in her memoir, "Going There." "Real life — the complications and contradictions, the messy parts — remains outside the frame."

Throughout the years, the host has endured multiple losses, health scares, and personal struggles. So, let's take a look at the woman behind the plucky persona: grab the tissues as we run through tragic details about Katie Couric's life.