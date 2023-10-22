How Did Steve Harvey Really Feel About His Daughter Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan?

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, has had an extensive dating history and is known as a woman who's hard to keep. From Sean "Diddy" Combs to her current beau Damson Idris, Lori knows how to play her cards right. Perhaps her most beloved relationship was with the swoon-worthy Michael B. Jordan. The two were in a very public relationship that lasted for a year and a half.

But for any boyfriend, it can be hard getting in with the family — especially when your girlfriend's father is none other than Steve Harvey. As the author of "Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man," Steve has taught his four daughters valuable lessons about how men operate. While seeing his daughter in a romantic light may have made Steve uncomfortable, he remains protective.

On "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," he opened up about how he felt about his daughter's then-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. "I still got my eye on him," the radio host said, according to People. "I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass." As Lori and Jordan's romance grew, it appeared the tough dad became a bit more open.