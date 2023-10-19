King Charles Proves His Sense Of Humor Over Viral Pen Moment

King Charles III was the United Kingdom's longest monarch-in-waiting, which makes sense considering Queen Elizabeth's historic 70-year reign. His becoming king was undoubtedly overshadowed emotionally by the grief he felt over the death of his mother.

In the days after the queen's death, as King Charles carried out his new official duties, he didn't always seem to be in the best of moods. All you have to do is check out the video of King Charles' accession council when he was almost overshadowed by a pen. If that wasn't enough, a few days later, King Charles' had a leaky pen moment when the fountain pen he was using to sign the book at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle. Not the most regal moments for the new king.

However, in a recent speech at a high-end dinner at Mansion House in the City of London, the king showed he had a sense of humor about it all. The king was speaking about the gifts and strengths that the British people have and the benefits that can come from having "a sense of humor laced with an invigorating dash of self-irony. [...] and our ability to laugh at ourselves is one of our great national characteristics. Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this past year," via The Royal Family.