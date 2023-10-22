The Controversy Behind Jennifer Esposito's Blue Bloods Exit

"Blue Bloods" actor Amy Carlson made the split from the show when her contract was up, but unfortunately her former co-star Jennifer Esposito left on much less pleasant terms. In 2012, CBS announced that Esposito wouldn't be on "Blue Bloods" anymore. The network told Deadline, "Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule. As a result, she's unable to perform the demands of her role, and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence." They went on to say that they wished for her to come back one day.

Esposito didn't hold back in setting the record straight. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she shared a tweet saying CBS forced her to take a leave of absence without pay and that they, " ... blocked me from working anywhere else after my [doctor] said u [sic] needed a reduced schedule due to celiac." In follow-up tweets, Esposito said she fainted on set and after a week-long recovery, CBS didn't take her condition seriously and thought she was faking it for higher pay. They didn't allow her back on "Blue Bloods," but also wouldn't let her go. She ended her tweets with a call to action, telling followers to speak out against the unfair situation (via Entertainment Weekly).