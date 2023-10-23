Tom Cruise's Annual Christmas Card Once Gave A Hint At His Relationship With Suri

Onscreen, Tom Cruise is all smiles and swagger, the cocky hero fans have come to love through his starring role in the "Mission Impossible" series, among many others. When the cameras are off, however, the beloved actor's personal life is less than smile-worthy. Cruise has been involved in a number of controversies over the years, from his ongoing affiliation with the Church of Scientology to his bizarre sofa-bouncing antics on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

Cruise's three marriages, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, generated chatter from the vow exchange all the way to divorce court and beyond. The biggest speculation, however, is about his youngest daughter. Suri Cruise, Tom's only child with Holmes, is widely believed to have little to no contact with her dad. And that rumor only gained more traction after Brooke Shields spilled some tea about an apparent snub at Christmas.

Speaking to People in April 2023, the "Blue Lagoon" star detailed how Tom used to send her his famous Christmas cake every year, but over the course of a decade, the accompanying gift tag changed. According to Shields, "It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom." A 2022 Instagram pic from Rosie O'Donnell backs this up. She got a cake from the "Top Gun" actor, simply from "Tom Cruise." The message was clear: When it comes to holiday greetings, Maverick is flying solo.