Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West, Is Growing Into A Teenager Before Our Eyes

Watching Kim Kardashian's stunning transformation from the closet organizer of Paris Hilton to a beauty and fashion mogul has been a treat for fans. Kardashian has also allowed her supporters to witness the growth of her adorable children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Their firstborn, North West, had already graced the pages of Vogue along with her famous parents before she was old enough to walk, and now, she is growing into a teenager right before our eyes.

North was born in June 2013, followed by brother Saint in December 2015, sister Chicago in January 2018, and brother Psalm in May 2019. As the oldest, North has reached an age where she is coming into her own identity. She frequently shares her unique hairstyles and dance moves on her and Kardashian's joint TikTok. Rapper Ice Spice even joined her on the platform for a special link-up. Experimentation with her looks and even her artistry while occasionally bossing her mother around and even occasionally hanging up on Kardashian are just a few fun moments that her 16.7 million followers experience as North transitions into pre-teenhood.