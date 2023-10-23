The Seemingly Mundane Meghan Markle Moment That Became A Point Of Contentious Debate

According to the BBC, etiquette expert William Hanson confirmed that royals are indeed allowed to close their own car doors. However, a source suggested to The Sun that most do not do so for safety reasons. The insider explained that the door closing is usually left to security so they can quickly get the royals back into their cars if required. In the case of the Duchess of Sussex, the video footage shows that her car door was opened for her, but it doesn't show anyone attempting to shut the door obstructing her path.

Meghan Markle therefore had two choices: Wait in place for an attendant to shut the door or close it herself to proceed with her royal duties. The online buzz about this incident is even stranger when you consider that Meghan isn't the only royal ever to shut her door. In fact, just days after the Duchess of Sussex visited the Royal Academy of Arts, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, was spotted shutting her car door.

This led to speculation about whether Kate was mimicking Meghan, or if royals occasionally close their doors when immediate assistance isn't available. Furthermore, one cannot help but ponder the absence of the media frenzy in Kate's scenario. Could it be that there was nothing negative about Meghan's act and that certain media outlets, particularly in Britain, simply enjoyed inaccurately highlighting the ways Meghan was supposedly breaking royal rules?