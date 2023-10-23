Celebs Who Have Been Open About Their Decision Not To Sign A Prenup

For celebrities with massive net worths and countless assets, having a prenuptial agreement is often necessary. This written contract typically outlines measures to protect the investments of the wealthier party. In the cases of two celebrities, this document can be put in place to ensure both parties are financially shielded. Several stars who have gone through divorces have expressed some regret for choosing not to sign the contract. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore battled it out in court for years over a proper settlement before deciding to split their marital assets. Actor Mel Gibson was forced to give up half of his estimated $850 million fortune when he divorced his wife Robyn in 2009 after a 26-year marriage. Though these are the horror stories surrounding the lack of prenups, some celebs have been open about their decision not to introduce the paperwork in their relationship.

When "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice confessed to the crowd at BravoCon in 2022 that she and her current husband, Luis Ruelas, did not have a prenuptial agreement in place, the audience heckled her. Wendy Williams initially didn't want to bring up a prenup with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. However, after filing for divorce in 2019 and paying Hunter a lump sum, Williams told SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning that it was not the right choice. No matter the outcome, some famous people have stood by their prenup decisions.