Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 10/23: Harris Surprises Kate

The fall season is now in full swing, and Halloween is right around the corner, which means spooky and scary things are coming for Salem's finest. New arrivals cause trouble for beloved characters, one couple goes on the run in order to escape consequences, and power dynamics dramatically shift in business this upcoming week.

Along with those storylines, fans of the soap can expect to see Marlena meddling in Eric's love life, Sloan keeping more secrets of her own, Gabi and Stefan concocting a scheme against the other Dimera siblings, and Alex finding himself in a (literally) sticky situation. Right now, the biggest storylines revolve around Sarah and Xander's messy custody battle, Ava and Harris' return to normal civilian life after Bayview, and Clyde's return to the screen and his involvement with Ava.

For fans who would like to know, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of October 23, 2023.