We're Over The Moon About Kassie DePaiva & Roger Howarth's General Hospital Reunion

It's been quite a while since "One Life to Live" was on the air. After its cancellation, some characters crossed over to "General Hospital" until a rights dispute forced ABC to relinquish them, and they were written out of the show in 2013. During that short crossover time, one of the traveling characters was Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva). She interacted with Skye Chandler Quartermaine (Robin Christopher) — who'd been on all three ABC soaps, including "All My Children" — as well as her former flame, "OLTL" character Todd Manning (Roger Howarth). Howarth has since played the reformed serial killer Franco Baldwin until he was killed off in 2021 and returned in May of that year as Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt.

Since Austin is embroiled in a major storyline involving Ava Jerome (Maura West), he probably won't have time to connect with Blair. DePaiva reprised her role on the September 15 episode, and it turned out that she was the third ex-wife of Martin Grey, who is played by "AMC" alum Michael E. Knight. Thus, she'll most likely be busy trying to get Martin to marry Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) because she's paying him thousands of dollars in alimony, which would end if he were to wed. DePaiva was happy to return to "GH," and although she doesn't have scenes with Howarth in the near future, she did bump into him during her recent return and had such nice things to say about her erstwhile co-star.