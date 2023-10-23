Who Is David Cubitt, The Virgin River Star Who Plays Calvin?

In addition to his role as Calvin on "Virgin River," David Cubitt may also be most recognizable for his work on shows like "Traders," "Siren," and "Altered Carbon." For viewers who love police procedurals, he also played Detective Lee Scanlon in over 100 episodes of the show "Medium" and Detective Kyle Price in CTV's "The Detail." Cubitt spoke to "CTV Your Morning" about his role on "The Detail," saying: "Kyle has a past. One of the things that drew me to the character was he's fairly complex."

If complex characters are what David Cubitt finds himself interested in, it makes sense that Calvin from "Virgin River" would be the kind of guy he wants to play. In addition to the new faces arriving in Season 5 of "Virgin River," Cubitt's Calvin made a shocking return, surviving the boat crash that was believed to have killed him (via Dexerto). It was also revealed that Calvin is headed for parenthood alongside the pregnant Charmaine.

However, Cubitt also expressed an interest in more than being in front of the camera when talking with Vancouver Lifestyles. When asked if he would write, he said, "More and more as I want to leave home less and less. I've dabbled with some scripts. Actually, I think there are a number of things I could do other than be an actor. I'd love to direct because I think I have an affinity with actors and understanding the process." Cubitt also cited photography as something he loves, and someone close to him loves photography too.