General Hospital's Maura West Is Married To A Famous Former Soap Star

Maura West and Scott DeFreitas are not the only couple who have "As the World Turns" to thank for their relationship. Co-stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom, who played Rosanna Cabot and Craig Montgomery, respectively, also fell in love after meeting on set. Even though they were playing love interests on the show, it wasn't necessarily their character's chemistry that had sparks flying between the actors. In an interview with Soaps in Depth, Lindstrom explained when he fell in love with McClain.

"We would finish our scenes and be done around the same time, so we often ended up taking the hour-long train ride back to Manhattan together and got to know each other that way," he told the outlet. "We got to be very, very good friends before anything else transpired." The two lovebirds were married in 2014.

It seems like the set of "As the World Turns" was a perfect place to meet the love of your life — at least these two couples have the show to thank for finding their perfect person.