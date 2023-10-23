The Biggest Fights Between Welcome To Plathville's Olivia And The Rest Of The Plath Family

Since its premiere in 2019, "Welcome to Plathville" has held TLC's viewers in its grip as it chronicles the life of Kim and Barry Plath, a conservative couple in rural Georgia raising their nine children — Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Despite Kim and Barry's divorce in 2023, the show continued, with certain children playing more prominent roles in the series' evolving storyline.

Ethan Plath, the eldest of the Plath siblings, is a central figure in the reality show. In 2018, he married Olivia Plath, and the tension between the couple and the rest of the family has been a constant thread since the series began. Olivia often found herself at the center of family conflicts, becoming the Plath's scapegoat in many arguments. While some of the criticism was justified, at times it appeared that she faced criticism from everyone for the most minor issues. Many of the fights referenced on the show weren't directly captured on camera, but their aftermath has been a major focus in multiple seasons.

Olivia's most significant source of conflict has been with her mother-in-law, and this tension eventually affected her relationship with Barry as well. Initially, some Plath family members — notably Moriah Plath — sided with Olivia, but over time, even they turned away from her.