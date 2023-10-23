Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days With Elvis

In the years leading up to his death, Elvis Presley's poor physical condition was extremely evident to fans and family alike. One of the most visible signs of Elvis's declining health was his significant weight gain. His weight was estimated to be nearly 350 lbs by the end of his life (via HuffPost), which Lisa Marie noted was the first sign that something was wrong. In addition to his weight, Elvis was severely addicted to prescription pills.

According to RadarOnline, a young Lisa Marie noticed her father's steady deterioration. In response, she wrote heartbreaking poems begging for him not to die. "[I'd] find him in these bad states," the "Lights Out" singer said. "Out of nowhere, he would just start falling, and I'd have to go run around and catch him." These recurring incidents eventually took their final toll on Elvis' body.

On August 16, 1977, Lisa Marie awoke to find Elvis' then-girlfriend, Ginger Alden, doting over his lifeless body. The young girl rushed to the phone and called one of her father's ex-girlfriends, telling her: "My daddy's dead! He's drowned in the carpet!" (per Marca). Elvis' cause of death was reported as a heart attack, with high levels of painkillers also present in his system (via HuffPost). There is no doubt that witnessing her father in such a state traumatized Lisa Marie, as she refrained from speaking about the harrowing day in much detail.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).