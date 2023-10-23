The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blank Space

Taylor Swift's complex dating history has always caused too much of a stir for something that's actually pretty straightforward. Throughout her 20s, she was shamed for dating too many men when that wasn't the case. The media constantly called her out for writing songs about her love life but failed to critique male artists similarly. Nonetheless, Swift took everything like a champ and even got some great songs from it, like her mega-hit "Blank Space."

She wrote the track with Shellback, Max Martin, and she delved into the meaning behind the track before her Grammy Museum performance. She explained, "In the last couple of years, the media have had a really wonderful fixation on painting me as the psycho serial dater girl." As a result, she saw several articles warning men to avoid getting into a relationship with someone like her. Swift added that initially, these articles hurt her because they couldn't be farther from the truth about who she was, yet so many people believed them.

However, the songwriter in her saw an opportunity to build castles out of all the bricks they were throwing at her. She shared her train of thought from the time, recalling, "'Hey, that's an interesting character they're writing about. She jets around the world, collecting [any man she wants], but she's so clingy that they leave, and she cries, and then she gets another one in her web, and she traps them.'" She began to write from this crazed lover's perspective, and that's how "Blank Space" was born.