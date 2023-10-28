Donald Trump Jr. Was Once Furious Over His Dad's Gift To Michael Jackson

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his children have always been in the spotlight, and they've had plenty of celebrity encounters over the years as a result. However, one of their most notable stories involves Michael Jackson, and not everyone in the Trump family recalls the encounter between the former "Apprentice" host and the "King of Pop" fondly. While speaking about his book "Triggered" on Fox News with Jesse Watters, Donald Trump Jr. shared that his dad actually made him pretty mad by offering up one of his most cherished possessions to the "Thriller" star.

"Michael Jackson ... was our neighbor in Trump Tower... so I was playing 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' with Michael Jackson," Trump Jr. recalled. During one such gaming session, his father walked in and, seeing Jackson's keen interest, spontaneously said, "Well, why don't you take the game, Michael?"

Aghast, Trump Jr. silently wondered, "What's going on here?" He added that even though the game had been in his younger brother Eric Trump's room, it was his, and he'd worked a job to pay for it. Yet, the iconic musician left with the treasured video game. Trump Jr. also revealed that the incident became a playful point of contention between himself and Eric, disputing the game's ownership. Unfortunately, this playful memory stirred up some more serious commentary in his book and the comment section of a Twitter post featuring a video of Donald Jr.'s interview: memories of the child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.