Hallmark's Ashley Williams Has A Very Famous Brother-In-Law

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are both actors, directors, and Hallmark veterans, but they also have a connection to the world of country music. Williams' very famous brother-in-law (and Williams-Paisley's husband since 2003) is none other than musician Brad Paisley. Paisley asked Williams-Paisley to be in his "I'm Gonna Miss Her" music video in 2001, about a decade after he saw her in "Father of the Bride" with Steve Martin.

Another decade after Paisley and Williams-Paisley officially met (and about eight years after they got married), the couple hosted Williams' wedding at their home. Williams married Neal Dodson, and she spoke with People about what they had envisioned for the ceremony. "We wanted an intimate, farm-inspired wedding," the "Notes of Autumn" star said at the time. "We basically planned an upscale keg party!"

In one of the wedding day photos shared by People, the sisters were all smiles with their respective beaus. However, Williams planned a birthday surprise for Williams-Paisley that involved contacting an old flame of hers ... sort of.