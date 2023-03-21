Ashley Williams Talks Hallmark's Female-Led Filmmaking Initiative, Make Her Mark - Exclusive Interview

Since launching the initiative, what has been the most transformative or rewarding moment for you thus far?

I've known Crystal Lowe for a while, and it's partly because I'm in several networks of women who are always looking out for each other, because we all have our noses to the grindstone when it comes to trying to employ ourselves behind the camera. I advocate for women, and they advocate for me.

Getting to see Crystal ... We met a couple of weeks before we told her she'd been selected. She and I had just met, and she had her baby strapped to her chest, and we hiked up this mountain together. We talked about food and disciplining our children and schools, and also about funding a short film and whether or not she was going to get into AFI (American Film Institute) this year. To be able to offer her an opportunity where she was plucked from her life as a mother and a woman working every angle to try to gain and garner respect and advance herself ... To suddenly give her that opportunity was incredibly meaningful for me, more so than any of my acting work or directing work. Only a week prior, she had been a fellow mom and working to be a director alongside me. Then, suddenly, I was able to give her that opportunity. It was amazing!

The stories of moms trying to get back into the workforce and the stigmas and what they're up against ... Giving them that opportunity must have been so meaningful. That's what I love about the initiative.

It's interesting trying to become a director. Years ago, I started taking classes and shadowing and reading books and writing short films and shooting them myself, and all the things that you do when you're working to become a director. What I kept coming across was that the system in place to train directors was made for men. The men that have directed me came up in an education 30 years ago where they were taught by men. To be able to be changing that right now means that in 30 years, there's going to be a lot more women teaching. That means a lot to me.