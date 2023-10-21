What We Want From The Young And The Restless' Judith Chapman & Greg Rikaart's Return To Genoa City

When it comes to mother and son relationships in the daytime television world, no one is probably as toxic as Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and his mother, Gloria Fisher Bardwell (Judith Chapman). But believe it or not, actors Greg Rikaart and Judith Chapman are some of the few daytime television stars who get to play parts in different soaps. Even though Rikaart has just celebrated his 20 years as Kevin Fisher, he and Chapman also play the devilish mother and son duo of Leo Stark and Diana Cooper on "Days of Our Lives" as well. After all, there's also a long list of soap characters that Chapman has played over the years, and being Leo's mother in Salem is one of them.

Back in 2020, Rikaart opened up about working with Chapman on "DOOL" after having spent so much time with her both on- and off-screen. He told Soap Opera Digest, "With the relationship Judith and I already have off camera, we didn't have to waste any time trying to cultivate something on screen. On day one, we caught up for a few minutes and then, boom, we got right into fleshing out the relationship between Leo and Diana. It wasn't completely different from the relationship between Kevin and Gloria, but different enough where we both approached it from a different perspective."

Well, now Rikaart and Chapman are coming back, but they'll be playing Kevin and Gloria in Genoa City, and of course, fans are eagerly anticipating their return.