What We Want From The Young And The Restless' Judith Chapman & Greg Rikaart's Return To Genoa City
When it comes to mother and son relationships in the daytime television world, no one is probably as toxic as Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and his mother, Gloria Fisher Bardwell (Judith Chapman). But believe it or not, actors Greg Rikaart and Judith Chapman are some of the few daytime television stars who get to play parts in different soaps. Even though Rikaart has just celebrated his 20 years as Kevin Fisher, he and Chapman also play the devilish mother and son duo of Leo Stark and Diana Cooper on "Days of Our Lives" as well. After all, there's also a long list of soap characters that Chapman has played over the years, and being Leo's mother in Salem is one of them.
Back in 2020, Rikaart opened up about working with Chapman on "DOOL" after having spent so much time with her both on- and off-screen. He told Soap Opera Digest, "With the relationship Judith and I already have off camera, we didn't have to waste any time trying to cultivate something on screen. On day one, we caught up for a few minutes and then, boom, we got right into fleshing out the relationship between Leo and Diana. It wasn't completely different from the relationship between Kevin and Gloria, but different enough where we both approached it from a different perspective."
Well, now Rikaart and Chapman are coming back, but they'll be playing Kevin and Gloria in Genoa City, and of course, fans are eagerly anticipating their return.
It's a Fisher and Baldwin family reunion
According to Michael Fairman TV, Greg Rikaart and Judith Chapman are returning to "The Young and the Restless" to play their respective characters, Kevin Fisher and Gloria Fisher. A sneak peak of the Baldwin and Fisher family reunion was even shared on social media, with fans incredibly excited to see one of Genoa City's less dysfunctional families back on the canvas.
And while there's some speculation that Kevin and Gloria will only be on for one episode of "The Young and the Restless," fans are still hoping to see some drama unfold. There's speculation that Rikaart and Chapman's appearance will be part of a Thanksgiving special, per Soaps.com. If that's the case, then there's no doubt that all of the family's dirty little secrets might come out faster and hotter than the turkey dinner. After all, Kevin was once creepily obsessed with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), who is now Michael Baldwin's (Christian LeBlanc) partner, as detailed by Soaps in Depth. Maybe there's some more things that mama Gloria can help clarify about the past and what really happened between Lauren and the Baldwin brothers? That would be what we want to see.