A Look At Christie Brinkley & John Mellencamp's Split

Everyone remembers that Christie Brinkley was married to Billy Joel, and you're probably humming "Uptown Girl" at the reminder. But Brinkley also got romantic with another musician — John Mellencamp. The couple dated for a year between the fall of 2015 and the summer of 2016, hooking up when she was 61 and he was just shy of his 64th birthday.

When news broke of their relationship, the statuesque model confirmed their status with People. "John and I are two people that have very full lives. We're just trying to enjoy each other when we can see each other and try not to put too much [pressure] on it."

Brinkley was right when she said each of them were busy people with busy lives — it was their active careers that were at the heart of their eventual split. Upon their break-up, the couple released a statement via a rep that explained the situation. "Both the mileage between their homes and their heavy career demands interfered with their ability to maintain the relationship," reported Us Weekly.