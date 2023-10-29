Michelle Williams & Britney Spears' Connection Runs Deep

Although pop icon Britney Spears and "Blue Valentine" actor Michelle Williams might not be the likeliest of duos, Spears' decision to use Williams as the narrator for her memoir "The Woman in Me" reveals just how kindred these two women are. An inside source reported exclusively to Page Six that Williams beat out the "well-respected, female celebrity" competition due to her professional achievements and family history comparable to Spears.

In a statement published by People, Spears said that she'll only be reading a small excerpt from her audiobook due to the intense emotions writing her life story has uncovered. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least," Spears' statement read. "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

While the international musical sensation and "Dawson's Creek" alum didn't necessarily run in the same Hollywood circles, their stories are remarkably similar, from entering the fold of the rich and famous as children to navigating tense familial dynamics to being harassed by the paparazzi during their most vulnerable moments.