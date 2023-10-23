Ivanka Trump Solidifies Herself In Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle

Kim Kardashian's friendship with Ivanka Trump has been making headlines for some years now, and the two have reportedly commiserated on everything from motherhood to prison reform. Back in 2018, People reported that after Kim Kardashian met with then-President Donald Trump to discuss the pardon of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had been incarcerated for many years on a first-time drug offense, Kardashian then visited with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at their home. And in 2019, Kim and Ivanka were seated beside each other at an event geared toward supporting a bill known as the First Step Act, which aimed to make many changes in prison reform (via Page Six).

But a passion for politics isn't the only thing these two powerful women have in common. Just last year, while Kardashian was still reeling from the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West, she was seen out and about with Ivanka Trump. According to TMZ, the two friends enjoyed a leisurely three-hour dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. After all, some girl talk is often the cure for what ails us amidst relationship woes.

Now, in case there was any doubt that Kim and Ivanka are still BFF, an Instagram post for Kim's birthday has made it clear that they certainly are.