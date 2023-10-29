How Sosie Bacon's Famous Parents Really Felt About Her Plunge Into Acting

Sosie Bacon is just one of many actors to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, joining the ranks of beloved nepo babies like Zoë Kravitz, Maya Hawke, and the stunningly transformed Jaden Smith. As the daughter of award-winning actor Kevin Bacon and "The Closer" star Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie has been questioned about how much her parents influenced her decision to join show business.

Turns out, the answer is pretty simple. "They tried to just stay out of it. I don't think that they encouraged or discouraged either way," the celeb shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "But that being said, as soon as I made the choice, it was like, 'Amazing. That's exciting. Now we can talk about it.' It wasn't like, 'Oh, no.'"

Though she has a few early acting credits, including Kevin Bacon's 2005 film "Loverboy" and a few episodes of "The Closer," it wasn't until she was an adult that Sosie became serious about acting. Since then, the actor landed a supporting role in 11 episodes Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," appeared on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series "Mare of Easttown," and even starred in the 2022 horror flick "Smile."