What Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney Is Doing Today

Back in 2018, almost everyone was curious about Jessica Mulroney, the woman who not only styled Meghan Markle when she was dating Prince Harry, but who also was her best friend. Mulroney was even by Meghan's side at the royal wedding, and because of her friendship with the couple, went on to have her own life thrust into the spotlight.

At the time, Mulroney wasn't just a celebrity stylist, but a bridal consultant for the Canadian branch of Kleinfeld's, as well as a style contributor for TV shows and magazines. She became a well-known fashion influencer and hosted the Canadian wedding reality series, "I Do, Redo." "I have, like, 10 jobs. People don't know that I work so much on the back end of things ... My business is with brands," Mulroney told Harper's Bazaar.

That all came crashing down in 2020 when Mulroney entered into a feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, after Mulroney allegedly took offense to Exeter's post about influencers not speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement. She allegedly threatened to go to Exeters's sponsors. In response, Exeter explained on Instagram, "[Mulroney] is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power, and privilege because of the color of her skin ... [that] gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood."

While Mulroney apologized, she basically got canceled and lost a ton of work. So what has Mulroney been up to since then? Let's break down what Meghan's ex-BFF is doing today.