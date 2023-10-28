What We Know About Ashley Benson's Lowkey Relationship With Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is a fan-favorite actor most known for starring as Hanna Marin in the teen show "Pretty Little Liars," but she also had a notable role in "Days of Our Lives" and has appeared in movies like "Bring It On: In It to Win It" and "Spring Breakers." In her personal life, the California native has been romantically linked to Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy, but she seems to be setting down roots with a new beau.

Accordingly, Benson is engaged to and expecting her first child with the oil heir Brandon Davis. The two were originally linked in January 2023 after being spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. The following month, a source close to the couple confirmed their relationship with People. "They're head over heels in love," an insider told Us Weekly in August. "Ashley feels secure and safe with him."

If you're unfamiliar, Brandon is the grandson of the late billionaire Marvin Davis, who made his fortune through the oil and entertainment industries. The heir was publicly good friends with Paris Hilton in the 2000s, often spotted with the fellow heiress at clubs and parties, and dated actor Mischa Barton in 2004. While Benson and Davis have mostly kept their relationship lowkey, they have let their fans in on the aforementioned milestones.