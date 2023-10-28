The Meaning Behind Melania Trump's 'Operation Block Ivanka' Mission

Former President Donald Trump was sworn into office in January 2017 flanked by his wife, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, with his elder children Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric, and Ivanka Trump squeezed off to the side, almost out of frame. According to a salacious new memoir by a former advisor to the ex-First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, this allegedly deliberate arrangement was part of a subtle maneuver titled "Operation Block Ivanka."

Wolkoff's book, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," offers not only a dramatic look into the Vogue alum's relationship with Melania. It also outlines the former model's feelings toward her husband, her role as First Lady, the public, and her apparent animosity toward her adult step-children — or, at the very least, Ivanka, whom she sarcastically called "Princess," per Melania's ex-friend's memoir (via Vanity Fair).

"Operation Block Ivanka," a byproduct of these hard feelings, had one goal: block Ivanka out of the frame of inaugural photographs and videos, thereby keeping her "face out of that iconic 'special moment,'" per the New York Times.