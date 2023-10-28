How Hallmark's Sara Rue Taught Her Daughter Body Positivity After Her Weight Loss

Sara Rue's stunning weight-loss transformation has been inspiring others since she dropped 50 pounds and became a Jenny Craig ambassador in 2010. Rue has been active in the weight-loss world ever since and even developed a weight-loss initiative with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. But for Rue, her most important audience was right at home: Her young daughter, Talulah Rue.

The "Less Than Perfect" star spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about how she approaches diet and exercise with her daughter, admitting that it can be difficult to find a balance between committing to a healthy regimen and obsessing over one's self-image.

"I try to gently steer her away from things I don't want her to eat too much of, but I also don't want her to be the kid at the birthday party who eats the entire cake because mommy never lets her eat it at home," she told the site. For Sara and Talulah Rue, this tender balance involves leading by example, making healthy foods fun, and sometimes, a bit of toddler diversion.