What Has August Alsina Been Up To Since His Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement?

When the stunning Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed to the world that she and singer August Alsina had an affair, which she famously called an "entanglement," their fans were left shocked. However, the confession didn't come out of nowhere. Alsina actually alluded to a relationship with Pinkett-Smith during his 2019 song, "Nunya." In the visual for the record, Alsina was seen texting a lover with the name Koren, which happens to be Pinkett-Smith's middle name. One song lyric goes, "You're just an actress putting on a show."

Online sleuths wasted no time piecing together a connection, and in a June 2020 interview with Angela Yee, Alsina finally came clean about his affair with Pinkett-Smith. One month later, in July 2020, Pinkett-Smith confessed to the romance during an episode of her now-canceled "Red Table Talk" Facebook show. She was joined by her husband, Will Smith, who also confirmed that the two were separated when Jada Pinkett-Smith got with August Alsina.

After the viral "Red Table Talk," Alsina released a single titled "Entanglement," apparently looking to capitalize on the moment. Still, he expressed his love for not only Pinkett-Smith but her entire family. The entertainer and the "Girl's Trip" star no longer speak, and though many have suspected Alsina of referencing Smith in another record, he has seemingly moved on with his life.