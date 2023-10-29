Here's What The Cast Of Mad Men Looks Like Today

Widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time, "Mad Men" debuted on screens in 2007, and the lives of television lovers everywhere were forever changed. The series followed the employees of the Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York City in the 1960s. The show has been noted for its commentary on social issues of the time, particularly the dynamics of traditional gender roles. The show ran for seven seasons, won 16 Emmy Awards, and stands as one of AMC's most successful shows to date.

"Mad Men" didn't just delight fans — it catapulted a slew of unknown actors into superstardom. Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, January Jones, and more became household names because of the show, earning award nominations, critical acclaim, and a whole lot of money for their performances. "Mad Men" concluded in 2015 and since then, the actors who played the main characters in the show have steadily continued their careers.

From starring in other big TV series to hit movies and everything in between, the "Mad Men" cast has been easy to spot in the years since the show ended. But in case you haven't seen them on screen, here's what the cast of "Mad Men" looks like today.